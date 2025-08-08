Automotive History 50 Years of American Automobile Design 1930-1980 (Dick Nesbitt, 1985)

Automotive History 50 Years of American Automobile Design 1930-1980 (Dick Nesbitt, 1985)  - 2nd hand book in very good condition.

Explore half a century of American automotive design with this 1985 classic by Dick Nesbitt. Automotive History: 50 Years of American Automobile Design 1930-1980 chronicles the iconic styles, groundbreaking innovations, and cultural shifts that shaped the cars we know and love. A definitive resource for car enthusiasts, designers, and historians alike.

Book Title:
Automotive History 50 Years of American Automobile Design 1930-1980
Author:
Dick Nesbitt
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
1985
Pages:
64
