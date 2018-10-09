Automotive Mascots: A Collector’s Guide to British Marque, Corporate & Accessory Mascots

Author: David Kay & Lynda Springate, paperback, published in 2018, 160 pages

• Invaluable and authoritative guide for collectors

• Covers the radiator mascots of all British marques beween from 1896.

• Also covers corporate and accessory mascots, including foreign mascots, such as Lejeune, sold in Britain

• Tells the fascinating stories behind individual mascots, such as Rolls-Royce's famous Spirit of Ecstasy

• Colour throughout

• Will appeal to Art Nouveau/Deco collectors, those interested in sculpture and all car enthusiasts

Description

An invaluable and authoritative guide to British automotive radiator and accessory mascots produced between 1896 and 1960. A great source of information for collectors and enthusiasts.

Synopsis

A full colour guide to British radiator and accessory mascots of 1896 to 1960 compiled by two leading experts in the field. Packed with information and stunning pictures, this comprehensive guide is invaluable for collectors and enthusiasts.

The authors' collecting experiences are recounted, and the book explains how to get started, where to buy and – very importantly – how to spot fakes. Fifty-four British marque mascots are covered, along with those produced by corporations such as ICI, and the accessory mascots which owners could purchase to individualise their cars.

Additional Information

Period Covered: 1896-1960