Baden-Baden -The Hidden Motor City (Fascinating Automotive History with Benz, Caracciola & Co.)

Description

From the groundbreaking work of Carl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler, to the prestigious Batschari Cup won by Rudolf Caracciola on multiple occasions, to Henry Ford's unexpected stopover on his tour of Germany, this book provides a comprehensive overview of the significant moments and personalities that define Baden-Baden as a major player in the automotive world. Baden-Baden: The Hidden Motor City will not only delight automobile fans, but also offers insights into a multifaceted and fascinating history.

Roland Seiter, born in 1956, is a true classic car enthusiast, he has many contacts in the scene. When Roland Seiter first heard about the big races in Baden-Baden in 1992, he was hooked. He collected documents, photos and numerous accessories. His extensive collection provided the basis for this book.

