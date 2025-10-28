Porter Press International

Bamford Ferrari Specials

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781913089122
UPC:
9781913089122
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$120.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The Bamford Ferrari Specials by James Taylor

Lord Bamford started his unique car collection in the 1960s, and it reflects not only his passion for engineering and design, but also his enthusiasm for the Ferrari marque. He once explained that his liking was for ‘objects with a purity of line. Ferraris are pure both in engineering and styling terms, to my mind, and they are fast – very fast. Their engines literally scream and their handling is superb.’

Given his hands-on dedication to excellence at JCB over the decades, it should come as no surprise that he considered the design and manufacture of three bespoke Ferrari specials as a personal challenge, offering his own technical and aesthetic experience in order to create something truly outstanding.

The end result is a unique motoring trio with unquestionable Italian heritage: two striking coupés that would look perfectly at home on the lawns at Pebble Beach or touring Riviera roads, and a muscular Spider that pays homage to the 1964 250 GTO that served as its inspiration.

The Bamford Ferrari Specials examines the design of all three cars, their creation by specialists and craftsmen, and Lord Bamford’s own essential input to the process. He is rightly proud of these three distinctive Ferraris, which now form part of his much-admired collection.

 


KEY POINTS:

- Previously unpublished behind-the-scenes ‘in build’ shots showing the construction and evolution of each car.

- Details of the design inspiration behind each of the Bamford Ferrari specials.

- Interviews with Lord Bamford and key individuals involved in the creation of all three cars – from designers to engineering specialists.

- Commissioned by the Bamford family to celebrate Lord Bamford’s 80th birthday.

- More than 160 photographs, including three brand-new, bespoke photoshoots by renowned automotive photographer David Shepherd.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Bamford Ferrari Specials
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
128
Author:
James Taylor
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Ferrari Dino - The V6 Ferrari Ferrari Dino - The V6 Ferrari Back Cover

Ferrari Dino - The V6 Ferrari

Veloce Publishing

$130.00
Although not the fastest or the most powerful Ferrari, the beautiful lines of the Dino have inspired generations of enthusiasts. This book covers the full story of the Dino, from Pininfarina concept...
Out of stock
Sharknose V6 - Ferrari 156, Ferrari 246SP & Ferrari 196SP (9783947156245) Sharknose V6 - Ferrari 156, Ferrari 246SP & Ferrari 196SP (9783947156245)

Sharknose V6 - Ferrari 156, Ferrari 246SP & Ferrari 196SP

McKlein

$350.00
Sharknose V6 - Ferrari 156, Ferrari 246SP & Ferrari 196SP The story of the mid-engined “Sharknose” Ferraris is one of glory and drama. Outstanding victories, such as winning the Formula 1...
On Sale
The Ferrari Phenomenon The Ferrari Phenomenon
Add to Cart

The Ferrari Phenomenon

David Bull Publishing

MSRP: $149.99
Now: $112.00
Was: $149.99
By: Matt Stone, Luca Dal Monte . An Unconventional View of The World's Most Charismatic Cars For more than six decades no other name has inspired as much passion and excitement among car enthusiasts,...
Out of stock
Ferrari: The Golden Years (Ferrari Gli anni d'oro) (9788879116749) Ferrari: The Golden Years (Ferrari Gli anni d'oro) (9788879116749)

Ferrari - The Golden Years (Ferrari Gli anni d'oro)

Giorgio NADA Editore

$285.00
Leonardo Acerbi, ISBN: 9788879116749, Published by Georgio Nada Editore in May 2017, Hardback, 320 pages To mark the 70th anniversary of Ferrari, this book does not wish to be a new story about...
On Sale
Ferrari's Hypercars - front Ferrari's Hypercars - back
Add to Cart

Ferrari's Hypercars

Motorbooks

MSRP: $109.95
Now: $82.00
Was: $109.95
The inside story of Maranello's fastest, rarest road cars, Author: Winston Goodfellow, Hardbound, 240, pages, ISBN: 9780760346082, Published, 2014 - a profusely illustrated book on some of Ferrari's...