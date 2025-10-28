The Bamford Ferrari Specials by James Taylor



Lord Bamford started his unique car collection in the 1960s, and it reflects not only his passion for engineering and design, but also his enthusiasm for the Ferrari marque. He once explained that his liking was for ‘objects with a purity of line. Ferraris are pure both in engineering and styling terms, to my mind, and they are fast – very fast. Their engines literally scream and their handling is superb.’



Given his hands-on dedication to excellence at JCB over the decades, it should come as no surprise that he considered the design and manufacture of three bespoke Ferrari specials as a personal challenge, offering his own technical and aesthetic experience in order to create something truly outstanding.



The end result is a unique motoring trio with unquestionable Italian heritage: two striking coupés that would look perfectly at home on the lawns at Pebble Beach or touring Riviera roads, and a muscular Spider that pays homage to the 1964 250 GTO that served as its inspiration.



The Bamford Ferrari Specials examines the design of all three cars, their creation by specialists and craftsmen, and Lord Bamford’s own essential input to the process. He is rightly proud of these three distinctive Ferraris, which now form part of his much-admired collection.



KEY POINTS:



- Previously unpublished behind-the-scenes ‘in build’ shots showing the construction and evolution of each car.



- Details of the design inspiration behind each of the Bamford Ferrari specials.



- Interviews with Lord Bamford and key individuals involved in the creation of all three cars – from designers to engineering specialists.



- Commissioned by the Bamford family to celebrate Lord Bamford’s 80th birthday.



- More than 160 photographs, including three brand-new, bespoke photoshoots by renowned automotive photographer David Shepherd.