Bathurst Hardtop Falcons - A Photographic History (Paperback)

  • Bathurst Hardtop Falcons: A Photographic History
Description

By: Stephen Stathis .

This unique 192 page book, with a foreword by Kevin Bartlett, features many colour and black and white images (46 pages of colour and over 135 black and white images) the majority of which have never been published before. At least one image of every Hardtop Falcon that raced between 1973 and 1979 in the Hardie Ferodo races is included, with many action and behind the scene shots. This is a must have book for any motor racing enthusiast.

 

Other Details

Publisher Code:
BHF
ISBN 10:
 
ISBN 13:
9780646474656
Published:
 
Dimensions:
300x220mm
Pages:
192
Illustrations:
Soft Cover, Colour ill
Barcode:
9780646474656
