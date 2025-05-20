Veloce Publishing

Bentley Cars 1933 to 2020 - A Pictorial History

Description

A comprehensive pictorial history of all Bentley cars produced between 1933 and 2020.

A model-by-model guide to this classic marque, giving details of design history, model specs, colour variations and styling features. Comprehensively illustrated, the book includes original photographs of all major models, together with interior detail. It is an invaluable resource for anyone wishing to identify or compare Bentley models.

This book is a must-have for any automotive bookshelf, for the Bentley aficionado or those interested in British motoring heritage. James Taylor is an experienced automotive historian and author, who has written many titles for Veloce, this one being another addition to Veloce's hugely successful A Pictorial History series.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Bentley Cars 1933 to 2020: A Pictorial History
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
112
Author:
James Taylor
