Berlinetta '60s: Exceptional Italian Coupés of the 1960s by Xavier De Nombel and Christian Descombes English Translation by Julian Parish

Following his portraits of the coupés of the 1950s published in 2017, Xavier de Nombel turns his cameras to the ‘Sixties to bring us the most beautiful Berlinettas produced during that decade, which he has tracked down all over the world. From the fiery little Osca to the revolutionary Carabo, employing stunning photography, he presents his personal vision of a period in which styling gave way to design.

Around his personal favourites, Christian Descombes relates the upheavals which Italian coachbuilding went through as it evolved from craftsmanship to industrial production, leaving behind its clientele of well-off enthusiasts to offer its expertise to the major international car makers. Giorgetto Giugiaro, undoubtedly one of the leading players in this period, shares a remarkable account from inside, bringing to light the expressions of Italian automotive design since the post-war years.

Hard cover with dust jacket and slip case

225mm x 300mm

320 pages

442 color photographs