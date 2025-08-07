Description
Bits and Pieces - Being Racing Recollection of B. Bira (B Bira, 1947) - 2nd hand book in very good condition, no dust jacket.
Title: Bits and Pieces: Being Motor Racing Recollections of "B. Bira"
Author: Prince Birabongse of Thailand (B. Bira)
Publication Year: 1947 (Original publication 1942)
Publisher: G.T. Foulis & Co. Ltd.
Format: Hardback
Pages: 192
Step into the world of pre- and post-war Grand Prix racing through the eyes of a true pioneer, Prince B. Bira of Siam. This rare and collectible 1947 edition of "Bits and Pieces" offers a unique and personal account of the racing career of a legendary figure in motorsport history. Published by G.T. Foulis & Co., this 192-page hardback is filled with Prince Bira's fascinating racing recollections, from his early days with the famous White Mouse Racing team to his triumphs on the international stage. A must-have for vintage racing enthusiasts, historians, and collectors, this book provides an intimate glimpse into the life of one of the first and most charismatic Formula One drivers, a true Prince of Speed.
