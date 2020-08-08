Blue Oval Et Al Ferraris - Ford And Other American-engined Ferraris From 1950s and 60s

A follow-up to "Bowtie Ferraris", covers over 30 cars including Ford, Buick, Offy, Chrysler and additional Chevy powered Ferraris of the 50s and 60s. It also has previously unpublished photos of 18 cars found in the first book.

"Randy Cook has extensively researched and brought us the often untold stories and histories of these sensational cars... a labor of love. Hope you enjoy his book as much as i have! I'm proud to say my Testa Rossa was a winning race car with Ford and Ferrari power..." – Bruce Meyer

Publisher: 16 Ton Press

Number of pages: 176

Binding: Hardcover

Published in 2014