Herridge & Sons

BMC Farina Cars In Detail (Anders Ditlev Clausager)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781914929151
UPC:
9781914929151
MPN:
9781914929151
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$120.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

In the late 1950s, BMC commissioned Italian styling house Pinin Farina to unify the look of its expanding car range. The result was a family of neatly styled saloons that would define British roads for more than a decade. Sold under six different marques – Austin, Morris, MG, Riley, Wolseley and Vanden Plas – the BMC Farina models shared styling cues and many mechanical components, but were carefully differentiated for different markets.

From the compact Austin A40 Farina to the roomy Vanden Plas Princess, these were cars for every occasion – fleet, family, and formal. Today, they are appreciated both for their understated elegance and their significance in postwar British motoring.

Surprisingly, despite their popularity and visibility at the time, these cars have never been fully documented in a single volume – until now. In this richly illustrated book, renowned historian Anders Ditlev Clausager tells the full story of the Farina cars, from design and development to production and marketing. Drawing on factory records and period sources, he provides the first comprehensive account of these once-ubiquitous vehicles, including all models, variants and evolutions across the full production run.

BMC Farina Cars in Detail is the essential reference for owners, restorers, and enthusiasts of these distinctive and once-familiar British classics.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
BMC Farina Cars In Detail
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
192
Author:
Anders Ditlev Clausager
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
The Cars of BMC (Graham Robson) (9781787116320)

The Cars of BMC (Graham Robson)

Veloce Publishing

$55.50
The complete history of BMC - British Motor Corporation - and a comprehensive directory of the marques and models that made up the whole. Following the historic amalgamation of Morris Motors Ltd and...