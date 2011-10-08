BMW 3-Series (320i, 320xi, 325i, 325xi, 330i, 330xi, 328i, 328xi) 2006 - 2014 Haynes Workshop Manual

Description
BMW 3-Series Haynes Repair Manual covering 320i & 320xi from 2012-2014, 325i, 325xi, 330i & 330xi for 2006 & 328i & 328xi from 2007-2014
PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.
Does not include information specific to M3 models, turbocharged models or diesel models, or 2006 325Ci/330Ci Coupe and Convertible models based on the E46 chassis. Also does not include information on the convertible top or rollover protection system
Introduction
Chapter 1: Tune-up and routine maintenance
Chapter 2: Part A: Engine
Chapter 2: Part B: General engine overhaul procedures
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems
Chapter 4: Fuel and exhaust systems
Chapter 5: Engine electrical systems
Chapter 6: Emissions and engine control systems
Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transmission
Chapter 7: Part B: Automatic transmission
Chapter 7: Part C: Transfer case
Chapter 8: Clutch and driveline
Chapter 9: Brakes
Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems
Chapter 11: Body
Chapter 12: Chassis electrical system
Wiring diagrams