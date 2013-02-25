BMW 316, 320, 320i 1975 - 1983 Workshop Manual

Description
Complete coverage for your BMW 316, 320 and 320i (4-cyl)(75 - Feb 83) up to Y
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
What's covered:
Saloon (E21 Series).
Petrol: 1.6 litre (1573cc), 1.8 litre (1766cc) and 2.0 litre (1990cc).
More Details
Part number:
0276
Dimensions:
270 x 210mm
ISBN-13:
9780857335821
ISBN-10:
0857335820
Publication date:
Monday, 25 February, 2013
Language:
English