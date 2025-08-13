Veloce Publishing

BMW Cars 1945 to 2013 - A Pictorial History

Description

A comprehensive pictorial history of BMW cars covering the post-war models right through to 2013 when electric and hybrid models started to make an appearance.

The detailed text covers all model ranges, and includes full specs, colour variations and styling details. Illustrations include period photographs, advertising brochures, and original drawings. Complementing the historical content are technical specifications, ongoing production changes, and build figures, making this the ideal reference work for model identification and authenticity. Appendices cover model designations, motorsport achievements and TV/movie appearances.

Book Title:
BMW Cars 1945 to 2013 - A Pictorial History
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
160
Author:
Trevor Alder
