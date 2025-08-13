BMW Cars 1945 to 2013 - A Pictorial History

A comprehensive pictorial history of BMW cars covering the post-war models right through to 2013 when electric and hybrid models started to make an appearance.

The detailed text covers all model ranges, and includes full specs, colour variations and styling details. Illustrations include period photographs, advertising brochures, and original drawings. Complementing the historical content are technical specifications, ongoing production changes, and build figures, making this the ideal reference work for model identification and authenticity. Appendices cover model designations, motorsport achievements and TV/movie appearances.