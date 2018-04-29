BMW R nineT, Scrambler, Pure, Racer & Urban G/S 2014 - 2018 Workshop Manual

Description
Complete coverage for your BMW R nineT (14 - 18)
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.
Each Manual includes:
- Clear and easy to follow page layout
- Full procedures written from hands-on experience
- Easy-to-follow photos
- Faultfinding information
- How to make special tools
- Colour wiring diagrams (where available)
What's covered:
R nineT 14 - 18
Scrambler 16 - 18
Pure 2018
Racer 2018
Urban G/S 2018
More Details
Part number:
M6402
Dimensions:
270 x 210 mm
# of pages:
320
ISBN-13:
9781785214028
ISBN-10:
1785214020
Publication date:
Sunday, 29 April, 2018
Language:
English