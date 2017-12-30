BMW S1000RR S1000R S1000XR 2010 - 2017 Workshop Manual

  • BMW S1000RR S1000R S1000XR 2010 - 2017 Workshop Manual
Description

Complete coverage for your BMW S1000RR/R & XR 2010 to 2017

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.

Each Manual includes:

  • Clear and easy to follow page layout
  • Full procedures written from hands-on experience
  • Easy-to-follow photos
  • Faultfinding information
  • How to make special tools
  • Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

 

What's covered: 

S1000RR 999cc 2010 - 2017
S1000R 999cc 2014 - 2017
S1000XR 999cc 2015 - 2017

More Details

Part number: 
M6400
Dimensions: 
270x210
# of pages: 
320
ISBN-13: 
9781785214004
ISBN-10: 
1785214004
Publication date: 
Saturday, 30 December, 2017
Language: 
English
