BMW S1000RR S1000R S1000XR 2010 - 2017 Workshop Manual

Description
Complete coverage for your BMW S1000RR/R & XR 2010 to 2017
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.
Each Manual includes:
- Clear and easy to follow page layout
- Full procedures written from hands-on experience
- Easy-to-follow photos
- Faultfinding information
- How to make special tools
- Colour wiring diagrams (where available)
What's covered:
S1000RR 999cc 2010 - 2017
S1000R 999cc 2014 - 2017
S1000XR 999cc 2015 - 2017
More Details
Part number:
M6400
Dimensions:
270x210
# of pages:
320
ISBN-13:
9781785214004
ISBN-10:
1785214004
Publication date:
Saturday, 30 December, 2017
Language:
English
Additional Information
|
Part Number:
|
M6400