BMW Z4 E85 Roadster and E86 Coupe including M and Alpina 2003 to 2009 The Essential Buyer's Guide

Features

• The worlds only published Z4 buyers guide

• Every E85 and E86 model covered including the rare Z4M and Alpina Roadster S

• Why the Z4 is the perfect everyday sports car

• Identifies key problem areas

• This book could save you money!

• Comparisons with rival sports cars

• Do you want a Coupe or Roadster?

• Facts, figures and specifications

• Current valuations

• How to find out even more about the Z4

Description

The BMW Z4 is a superb, exciting sports car, available as a Roadster or Coupé with nine different engine versions. This Essential Buyer’s Guide shows you what to choose and what to avoid, with all the facts and figures needed to negotiate and buy the right car for you.

Synopsis

If you are thinking of buying a sports car you could enjoy every day, the E85 and E86 BMW Z4 should be top of your list. With well proven and great sounding engines, excellent handling and a choice of Roadster or Coupé body styles, choosing the right Z4 will give you years of pleasurable motoring, but how do you know which is the right one? With the help of this buyer’s guide, marque expert David Smitheram describes how to spot a bad car quickly, and how to assess a promising Z4 like a professional. Packed with good advice, from learning the differences between each model (including the M and Alpina Roadster models), running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, details of the Z4 community, to whether the car will suit you and your lifestyle. With accompanying colour photos this is the complete guide to choosing, assessing and buying the original BMW Z4.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

2003-2009

Models Covered:

Z4 E85 Roadster 2003 to 2009: All models and engine types Z4 E86 Coupe 2006 to 2009: All models and engine types