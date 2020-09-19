Bob Jane T-Marts Bathurst 99 - Super Tourers and Bathurst Tourers tackle the Mountain DVD

Bob Jane T-Marts Bathurst 99 - Super Tourers and Bathurst Tourers tackle the Mountain,



A CELEBRATION of Australian motorsport, the Bob Jane T-Marts Bathurst ’99 event in October 1999 was held on the traditional long weekend at Mount Panorama, albeit with a difference.

The two-litre Super Tourers competed in a 500-kilometre endurance race while the new V8-powered Commodore and Falcon Bathurst Tourers competed in their own 300-kilometre event around the Mountain.

On this release we take in highlights of the inaugural Bathurst Tourers race with ‘son of a gun’ James Brock at the wheel of a V8 Commodore in his Mountain debut against a varied field of rookies and veterans – all forced to deal with some character-building weather conditions!

Then we take in the Super Touring race with reigning Australian series champion Paul Morris aboard his BMW 320i up against the might of the two-car Volvo S40 team led by Jim Richards and a range of Independents in the final appearance of the two-litre category at Mount Panorama.

We’ve included all of the action from the commercial breaks in the Super Touring race too with wet weather causing chaos for all drivers, cars and teams!

This DVD is a must-have for your collection of Seven Sport Magic Moments of Motorsport titles, celebrating the brief era of two-litre Super Touring cars at Bathurst.

Cat No BHE8215

Duration:

Approximately 3 hours 49 minutes