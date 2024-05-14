Amberley Books

Bristol 403 (John Manley)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781398116702
UPC:
9781398116702
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$55.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

First introduced in 1953, the Bristol 403 made an instant impact. With its smooth aerodynamic shape, it became a design icon of British motor manufacturing. In this book, Bristol 403 owner John Manley explains the background to the development of the Bristol 403, including the history of the famous Bristol Aircraft Company and its decision to enter car production. Not only was the Bristol 403 produced to aircraft standards, but it also benefited from aeronautical windflow design. This expertise resulted in what were called the aerodyne models, of which the 403 was the leading exponent. The Bristol engine, coupled with unique aerodynamics and excellent build quality, also made the Bristol aerodynes effective contenders in motor sport, the cars participating with considerable success in the Monte Carlo Rally, the Tulip Rally and the Daily Express Production Touring Car Championships at Silverstone, among others. The author also includes valuable insights on owning and driving a Bristol 403 model.

Including exclusive illustrations of the Bristol 403, this book is an essential concise guide to one of the most significant British cars of the 1950s.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Bristol 403
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
94
Author:
John Manley
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Bristol 408
Add to Cart

Bristol 408

Amberley Books

$49.00
Lavishly illustrated throughout, this book tells the full story of this exceptional automobile. The Bristol 408, along with its predecessor the 407, was the first of the eight-cylinder cars produced...
On Sale
Bristol Cars: A Brooklands Porfolio Bristol Cars: A Brooklands Porfolio
Add to Cart

Bristol Cars - A Brooklands Porfolio

Brooklands Books

Now: $113.00
Was: $150.00
By: Brooklands Books . Bristol production started in 1946 with the 400 model and went on to include in 1949 the highly prized 402 - an elegant touring convertible. The 405 was produced in 1954 - the...
Bristol Cars: Model By Model - front Bristol Cars: Model By Model - back
Add to Cart

Bristol Cars - Model By Model

Crowood

$139.95
Author: Michael Palmer, Hardbound, 256 Pages, ISBN: 9781785000768 1st Edition, 2015 The Bristol badge has sat proudly on a succession of fast, reliable and expensive 6-, 8- and 10-cylinder cars since...
Out of stock
Bristol - The Quiet Survivor

Bristol - The Quiet Survivor

Oxley-Sidey Publications

$150.00
Author: Charles Oxley, Hardbound, 228 Pages, ISBN: 9781854210197, 1989 Reprint of 1988 First Edition**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**