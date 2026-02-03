BTCC 2025 Official Season Review DVD

PAL, REGION CODE 0 All Regions



The 2025 British Touring Car Championship had it all - wheel-to-wheel tin top action, non-stop drama and a title fight that went to the very end.

Despite relentless pressure from rivals Ash Sutton, Dan Cammish and Jake Hill, Tom Ingram kept his cool throughout the season delivering the perfect mix of speed and consistency to come out on top and add another championship to his name.

Relive the best of the season with over seven hour and a half hours of unbeatable action. Thirty cars, ten circuits, thirty races and the story of how Tom Ingram secured his second BTCC title. Own this sensational instalment of the British Touring Car Championship forever with the Official Review.