Bugatti Queen: In Search of a French Racing Legend (Miranda Seymour, 2004) - 2nd hand book in very good condition.

Uncover the forgotten story of Hellé Nice, the daring French racing driver known as the "Bugatti Queen." This captivating 2004 biography by Miranda Seymour, ISBN 9781400061686, resurrects the life of a woman who defied convention, becoming a dancer, model, and the fastest female driver of her time. Explore her thrilling career, scandalous life, and the tragic circumstances that led to her being erased from history. A must-read for fans of motorsport, biography, and remarkable women.