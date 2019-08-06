Burt Munro - A Scrapbook of His Life - The World's Fastest Indian (Roger Donaldson)

Published: 6 August 2019

ISBN: 9780143774280

Imprint: Random House NZ

Format: Paperback

Pages: 288

The real Burt Munro, inventor of the world's fastest Indian motorcycle, in his own words.

A fascinating collection of Burt Munro memorabilia including photos from his family album, newspaper clippings, and interviews with Burt himself, this book reveals the real Burt Munro - the man behind the movie. Roger Donaldson has been studying Burt Munro for many years. He made a documentary on him back in 1971, called Offerings to the God of Speed, as well as the 2005 international hit The World's Fastest Indian. During research for both films, he collected lots of material which has never been published, and Burt's son also released Munro family scrapbooks to Roger, allowing them to be published here for the first time.

In preparation for the doco Roger interviewed Burt and also taped Burt chatting to several of his cronies and coworkers. These tapes have been transcribed for this book, presenting the real Burt Munro in his own words.