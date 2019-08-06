Burt Munro - A Scrapbook of His Life - The World's Fastest Indian (Roger Donaldson)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780143774280
UPC:
9780143774280
MPN:
9780143774280
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$59.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Published: 6 August 2019
ISBN: 9780143774280
Imprint: Random House NZ
Format: Paperback
Pages: 288

The real Burt Munro, inventor of the world's fastest Indian motorcycle, in his own words.

A fascinating collection of Burt Munro memorabilia including photos from his family album, newspaper clippings, and interviews with Burt himself, this book reveals the real Burt Munro - the man behind the movie. Roger Donaldson has been studying Burt Munro for many years. He made a documentary on him back in 1971, called Offerings to the God of Speed, as well as the 2005 international hit The World's Fastest Indian. During research for both films, he collected lots of material which has never been published, and Burt's son also released Munro family scrapbooks to Roger, allowing them to be published here for the first time.

In preparation for the doco Roger interviewed Burt and also taped Burt chatting to several of his cronies and coworkers. These tapes have been transcribed for this book, presenting the real Burt Munro in his own words.

View AllClose

Related Products

Burt Munro Indian Legend Of Speed Burt Munro Indian Legend Of Speed
Add to Cart

Burt Munro Indian Legend Of Speed

$89.95
By: George Begg . The book Burt Munro Indian Legend Of Speed is a biography of Burt Munro - New Zealand's engineering genius, searching for challenges and pushing back his limits with the...
The World's Fastest Diesel The World's Fastest Diesel
Add to Cart

The World's Fastest Diesel

Haynes

$99.95
By: David Tremayne . The concept seemed preposterous: take two engines from the humble JCB digger, beloved of young kids and construction companies the world over, and use them to challenge the 235...