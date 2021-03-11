Car Racing 1966 (Johnny Rives, Manou Zurini)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9782702211014
UPC:
9782702211014
MPN:
9782702211014
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
3.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$250.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Hardcover, Published in 2021, Text in English and French, ISBN: 9782702211014, 216 pages

Part of the new series Car Racing

1966 focusses especially on drivers, at a moment when these daredevils held hero status

 

The Ford GT 40, Alpine, Ferraris, BRM, Lotus, Mini Cooper and more, apotheoses of design and mechanical thunder, outdared each other continuously in pursuit of the top spot, in rallies and endurance races such as Le Mans. Indeed, it was in 1966 that one of the authors of this work, Johnny Rives, got to drive the n° 53 car down the Hunaudières straight.

The drivers, whether at Le Mans, in hill-climbs or on the first circuits of what had not yet become the full circus that is Formula 1, were universally accessible and welcoming, smiling at amateurs and the media, who were not yet clustered in droves around the route or track. Amazing memories!

View AllClose

Related Products

Car Racing 1965 (Johnny Rives, Manou Zurini) (9782702210963)
Add to Cart

Car Racing 1965 (Johnny Rives, Manou Zurini)

Editions du Palmier

$250.00
Hardcover, Published in 2021, Text in English and French, ISBN: 9782702210963, 240 pages The first volume of this collection - the first of its kind - takes us to the heart of a golden age in...
Out of stock
Can-Am Racing 1966 - 1969 Can-Am Racing 1966 - 1969

Can-Am Racing 1966 - 1969

Brooklands Books

$69.95
By: Brooklands Books . The first of two Brooklands titles on Can-Am races. 56 race previews and reports from St. Jovite, Mosport, Bridgehampton, Laguna Seca, Riverside, Las Vegas, Edmonton, Texas,...