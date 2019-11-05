Car Suspension - Repair, Maintenance and Modification (Julian Spender)

  Car Suspension - Repair, Maintenance and Modification (Julian Spender)
  • Car Suspension - Repair, Maintenance and Modification (Julian Spender) (9781785006616)
Description

ISBN: 9781785006616
PUBLISHED: 05/11/2019
PAGES: 176
BINDING: Paperback
SIZE: 246x189 mm
INSIDE: 170 colour illustrations & diagrams
AUTHOR: Julian SPender

This book provides an easy-to-follow practical guide to the maintenance, repair and modification of the different types of suspension used in cars.

With over 170 illustrations, including colour photographs and diagrams, this practical book:

  • Explains what suspension is and why it is needed
  • Reviews the different types of suspension available
  • Describes modifications in detail, with step-by-step photographs
