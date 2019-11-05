Car Suspension - Repair, Maintenance and Modification (Julian Spender)

Description
ISBN: 9781785006616
PUBLISHED: 05/11/2019
PAGES: 176
BINDING: Paperback
SIZE: 246x189 mm
INSIDE: 170 colour illustrations & diagrams
AUTHOR: Julian SPender
This book provides an easy-to-follow practical guide to the maintenance, repair and modification of the different types of suspension used in cars.
With over 170 illustrations, including colour photographs and diagrams, this practical book:
- Explains what suspension is and why it is needed
- Reviews the different types of suspension available
- Describes modifications in detail, with step-by-step photographs