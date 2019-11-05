Car Suspension - Repair, Maintenance and Modification (Julian Spender)

ISBN: 9781785006616

PUBLISHED: 05/11/2019

PAGES: 176

BINDING: Paperback

SIZE: 246x189 mm

INSIDE: 170 colour illustrations & diagrams

AUTHOR: Julian SPender

This book provides an easy-to-follow practical guide to the maintenance, repair and modification of the different types of suspension used in cars.

With over 170 illustrations, including colour photographs and diagrams, this practical book: