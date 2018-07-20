Cars & Curves - A Tribute to 70 Years of Porsche (Stefan Bogner, Ben Winter)

isbn: 9783667112934, Hardcover, Published in 2018

A beautifully illustrated celebration of of 70 years of Porsche

70 years of passion. 70 years, in which the enthusiasm for sporty driving, advanced technology and sensual design has created something very special. Is it a coincidence that more than 70 percent of all Porsche cars ever built are still on the road today? There can only be one answer when you gather together the highlights from seven decades of sports car construction - not in a well-tempered museum, but in the places for which they were created: road and track. What if you had to get a 918 Spyder to Germany via the snowbound passes of northern Italy? What would it be like to rerun the legendary record-breaking lap of the Nordschleife in Stefan Bellof's 956? Can you bring a 906 to the Porsche Rennsport Reunion in Laguna Seca under your own steam? This may sound like a shimmering daydream, but it turns into a tribute to 70 years of brand history, captured in unparalleled images. Text in English and German.