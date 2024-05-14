Zeteo Publishing

Cars Produced In Latin America (Auto Review Album Number 199)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781854821983
UPC:
9781854821983
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$19.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Latin America refers to countries on the American continent where Romance languages derived from Latin are spoken, mostly Spanish or Portuguese. This includes Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, Colombia, most of Central and South America and many Caribbean islands. When researching the subject with our team of contributors, we discovered hundreds of car makers in Latin America, though most of them were tiny; sometimes only one car built. We can therefore offer here no more than an introduction to Latin American car marques, so we have selected the more important or more interesting stories. When imports or locally-assembled cars were expensive or non-existent, locally-designed cars were made in small numbers. Then a period of licensing the assembly of foreign products produced unusual variations on well-known cars. Eventually, however, most Latin American car factories were subsidiaries of major international concerns, their products similar to those made by the parent companies, but we have tried in this publication to describe some of the cars which were unique to Latin America, as well as other ‘personal vehicles’ such as pickups. The stories of ‘world cars’ as built in Latin America, and identical to those made elsewhere, have already been told in other Auto Review books devoted to specific marques, so they don’t need to be detailed here.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Cars Produced In Latin America (Auto Review Album Number 199)
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
32
Author:
Rod Ward
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Subaru Album (Auto Review Album Number 180) (9781854821792)
Add to Cart

Subaru Album (Auto Review Album Number 180)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, ISBN: 9781854821792, Paperback, published in 2022 31 pages Chikuhei Nakajima was an engineer officer with the Japanese Navy who became interested in aviation and set up as an...
Oldsmobile Album (Auto Review Album Number 197)
Add to Cart

Oldsmobile Album (Auto Review Album Number 197)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Ransom E Olds set up the Olds Motor Vehicle Co in 1897, and for many years Oldsmobile was the oldest American car marque still extant. Oldsmobile closed in 2004, however after producing more than 35...
Corvette Album (Auto Review Album Number 175) (9781854821747)
Add to Cart

Corvette Album (Auto Review Album Number 175)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
One and three-quarter million Chevrolet Corvettes have been produced over eight decades, all two-door, two-seat sports cars, and in eight distinct generations. The generations are usually abbreviated...
Thunderbird Album (Auto Review Album Number 171) (9781854821709)
Add to Cart

Thunderbird Album (Auto Review Album Number 171)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Paperback by Rod Ward The Ford Thunderbird was originally conceived as a two-seater sports car, launched in 1955 to compete with the Chevrolet Corvette, but the Ford hierarchy was not thrilled by the...
Mercury Album (Auto Review Album Number 188)
Add to Cart

Mercury Album (Auto Review Album Number 188)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, Paperback, 31 pages, Mercury was created as a car marque in 1938 by Edsel Ford, to fill the gap between Ford and Lincoln-Zephyr, competing against middle-priced models from General...