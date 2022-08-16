Cavallino The Journal Of Ferrari History Number 250 Aug - Sept 2022

Description

Now Cavallinos are twice the size, now with over 120 pages.

After 44 great years, Cavallino, the magazine devoted to Ferrari, is launched a new phase with even richer content. The August-September 2022 issue, #250, the first with new content and graphics, is now available.

 

What you'll find in Cavallino 250:

  • A full feature on the first Ferrari 250, chassis #0156 ET
  • A remembrance on Giovanni Bracco's achieving the first victory for a Ferrari 250
  • The story of the Series 250, so important in Ferrari's history
  • A full feature on the Ferrari Enzo, with history, analysis, test drive and gorgeous color
  • The story of Pininfarina and the style of the origin of the new Cavallino Classic Trophies
  • The restorer: Bacchelli & Villa
  • La Dolce Vita: Lara Gilmore
  • And much more, with coverage of classic events and modern racing
Additional Information

Author:
Various
Book Title:
Cavallino The Journal Of Ferrari History Number 250 Aug - Sept 2022
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
