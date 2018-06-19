Celebrating 50 Years of the Monaro DVD

Duration:Approximately 2 Hours and 40 minutes

The release of the all-new HK Holden Monaro in 1968 sent a shockwave through the Australian motor industry. Holden’s reputation for building reliable – but rather dull – family cars was shattered when its gorgeous new two-door coupe erupted onto the local automotive scene.

The sporty Monaro was not only a good looker; in GTS 327 form, it was also a terrific high performance car that became the spearhead for Holden’s local motor sport activities in circuit racing and rallying. Other Monaro models that followed – in the 1960s and the new millennium -also enjoyed great success and helped create the Monaro legend.

Join us we reflect on some of the Monaro’s greatest competition acheivements, with special guest 1969 Hardie-Ferodo 500 winner Colin Bond. This special presentation features historic footage of its famous 1968 and 1969 Bathurst wins, Norm Beechey’s 1970 ATCC triumph, the gruelling 1970 Ampol Trial, new millennium success in the Bathurst 24-Hour races and lots more, including some classic Monaro TV commercials.