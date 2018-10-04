Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank 1998 to present Owners' Workshop Manual

The British Army's Challenger 2 tank is based on Challenger 1 that served with distinction in the 1st Gulf War and the Balkans. Challenger 2 is greatly superior to its predecessor with second generation Chobham Armour and a new digital fire control system for its L30 120mm gun. It performed superbly in Iraq in 2003 and was instrumental in the early capture of Basra by British Forces.

Dick Taylor gives authoritative insights into the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the British Army’s main battle tank of the early 21st century.

Author: Lieutenant Colonel Dick Taylor RTR served for over 20 years in Chieftain and Challenger tanks as a tank crewman, commander and gunnery instructor. He is the author of the Haynes Challenger 1 Main Battle Tank and Chieftain Main Battle Tank Manuals. He lives in Dorset.