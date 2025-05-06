Chevrolet Album Part 1 (Auto Review Album Number 209)

Author: Rod Ward

This publication begins our coverage of the Chevrolet marque, which will span three titles in the Auto Review series. Here we cover the inception of the Chevrolet brand, along with the lives of Billy Durant, creator of General Motors, and Louis Chevrolet, who gave his name to the marque, as well as many other personalities who made their contributions to the story.



We describe all the cars made by Chevrolet from the era before the Great War until 1960, by which time it had been for some years the biggest-selling American car brand.



The Corvair was also launched in 1960, so we tell its story here, up to its demise in 1969.



Part two of the story, after 1960 is told in Auto Review 214, published later in 2025.