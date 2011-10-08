Chevrolet Cruze (Holden Cruze) 2011 - 2015 All models Haynes Workshop Manual

PLEASE NOTE: This manual has been written for vehicles sold in the US market. While the majority of the content will be applicable to vehicles in the Australian and New Zealand markets, some variations may occur, and these may not be covered in the manual. Differences for left-hand-drive will also need to be taken into consideration.

Complete coverage for your Chevrolet Cruze for 2011-2015 (Does not include information specific to diesel models):

Routine maintenance

Tune-up procedures

Engine repair

Cooling and heating

Air conditioning

Fuel and exhaust

Emissions control

Ignition

Brakes

Suspension and steering

Electrical systems

Table of contents Introduction

Chapter 1: Tune-up and routine maintenance

Chapter 2: Part A: Engines

Chapter 2: Part B: General engine overhaul procedures

Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems

Chapter 4: Fuel and exhaust systems

Chapter 5: Engine electrical systems

Chapter 6: Emissions and engine control systems

Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transaxle

Chapter 7: Part B: Automatic transaxle

Chapter 8: Clutch and driveaxles

Chapter 9: Brakes

Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems

Chapter 11: Body

Chapter 12: Chassis electrical system

Wiring diagrams