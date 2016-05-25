Chevrolet S-10 & GMC Sonoma pick-ups (1994-2004) Inc. S-10 Blazer & GMC Jimmy (1995-2004), GMC Envoy (1998-2001) & Oldsmobile Bravada / Isuzu Hombre (1996-2001) Workshop Manual

  • Chevrolet S-10 & GMC Sonoma pick-ups (1994-2004) Inc. S-10 Blazer & GMC Jimmy (1995-2004), GMC Envoy (1998-2001) & Oldsmobile Bravada / Isuzu Hombre (1996-2001) Workshop Manual
Description

Complete coverage for your Chevrolet S-10 Pick-up and Blazer, GMC S-15 Pick-up and Jimmy, GMC Envoy and Oldsmobile Bravada and Isuzu Hombre (1995-2004):
Routine maintenance
Tune-up procedures
Engine repair
Cooling and heating
Air conditioning
Fuel and exhaust
Emissions control
Ignition
Brakes
Suspension and steering
Electrical systems
Wiring diagrams

With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!
--Step-by-step procedures
--Easy-to-follow photos
--Complete troubleshooting section
--Valuable short cuts
--Color spark plug diagnosis

What's covered: 

Chevrolet S-10 and GMC Sonoma Pick-ups Haynes Repair Manual for 1994 thru 2004. Includes 1995 thru 2004 S-10 Blazer and GMC Jimmy, GMC Envoy 1998 thru 2001 and 1996 thru 2001 Oldsmobile Bravada/Isuzu Hombre

PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.

Table of contents

Introduction
Chapter 1: Tune-up and routine maintenance
Chapter 2: Part A: 2.2L four-cylinder engine
Chapter 2: Part B: 4.3L V6 engine
Chapter 2: Part C: General engine overhaul procedures
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems
Chapter 4: Fuel and exhaust systems
Chapter 5: Engine electrical systems
Chapter 6: Emissions control systems
Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transmission
Chapter 7: Part B: Automatic transmission
Chapter 7: Part C: Transfer case
Chapter 8: Clutch and driveline
Chapter 9: Brakes
Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems
Chapter 11: Body
Chapter 12: Chassis electrical system
Wiring diagrams

