Chevrolet S-10 & GMC Sonoma pick-ups (1994-2004) Inc. S-10 Blazer & GMC Jimmy (1995-2004), GMC Envoy (1998-2001) & Oldsmobile Bravada / Isuzu Hombre (1996-2001) Workshop Manual

Chevrolet S-10 and GMC Sonoma Pick-ups Haynes Repair Manual for 1994 thru 2004. Includes 1995 thru 2004 S-10 Blazer and GMC Jimmy, GMC Envoy 1998 thru 2001 and 1996 thru 2001 Oldsmobile Bravada/Isuzu Hombre

PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.