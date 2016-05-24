Chevrolet Silverado & GMC Sierra petrol 1999 - 2007 Workshop Manual (USA)

Description

Complete coverage for your Chevrolet and GMC Pick-ups (1999-2007):
Routine maintenance
Tune-up procedures
Engine repair
Cooling and heating
Air conditioning
Fuel and exhaust
Emissions control
Ignition
Brakes
Suspension and steering
Electrical systems
Wiring diagrams

With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!
--Step-by-step procedures
--Easy-to-follow photos
--Complete troubleshooting section
--Valuable short cuts
--Color spark plug diagnosis

What's covered: 

Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra Haynes Repair Manual for 1999 thru 2006 Full-size Light-duty Gasoline Engine Models. Includes 2000 thru 2006 Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon, Yukon XL, Sierra Denali. 2001 thru 2006 Yukon Denali. 2002 thru 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche. 2007 Chevrolet Silverado Classic and 2007 GMC Sierra Classic and Sierra Denali Classic

PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.

Exclusions: 

Does not include 1999 and 2000 C/K Classic, 1999 and 2000 Sierra Classic, diesel, 8.1L engine, CNG, hybrids, models equipped with rear-wheel steering and heavy-duty model information

Table of contents

Introduction
Chapter 1: Tune-up and routine maintenance
Chapter 2: Part A: V6 engine
Chapter 2: Part B: V8 engines
Chapter 2: Part C: General engine overhaul procedures
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems
Chapter 4: Fuel and exhaust systems
Chapter 5: Engine electrical systems
Chapter 6: Emissions control systems
Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transmission
Chapter 7: Part B: Automatic transmission
Chapter 7: Part C: Transfer case
Chapter 8: Clutch and driveline
Chapter 9: Brakes
Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems
Chapter 11: Body
Chapter 12: Chassis electrical system
Wiring diagrams

More Details

Part number: 
24066
Dimensions: 
8.5 x 11
# of pages: 
352
ISBN-13: 
9781563926815
ISBN-10: 
1563926814
UPC: 
038345240669
Publication date: 
Tuesday, 24 May, 2016
Language: 
English
