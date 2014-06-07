Chinese, Taiwanese & Korean Scooters 100cc, 50cc, 125cc, 150cc & 200cc (04-14) Haynes Repair Manual

SKU:
9780857336460
UPC:
9780857336460
MPN:
M4768
Weight:
0.80 KGS
$49.95
Description

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools

Specific Information: Engine types covered: , Two-stroke 50cc 1E40QMA, 1PE40QMB, 1E40QMB¶ÿ, Four-stroke 50cc 139QMB and QMA¶ÿ, Four-stroke 125cc 152QMI¶ÿ, Four-stroke 150cc 157QMJ¶ÿ

Dimensions: 8.5 x 11
Pages: 304
Cover: Paperback
Published: Saturday, June 7, 2014
Part Number: M4768
ISBN: 9780857336460
Chinese, Taiwanese and Korean scooters with twist and go automatic transmissions

Two-stroke: 50cc (1E40QMA, 1PE40QMB, 1E40QMB). Four-stroke: 50cc (139QMB, QMA), 125cc (152QMI), 150cc (157QMJ)

