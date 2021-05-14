Chrysler A-833 Transmissions: How to Rebuild and Modify (Jamie Passon)

Pull out your A-833 and tear into it with this valuable resource! Rebuild and modify your Chrysler A-833 transmission with confidence using expertise from author Jamie Passon of Passon Performance.

Jamie uses his decades of knowledge on the A-833 to create the ultimate book on rebuilding a Chrysler 4-speed. Provides an historical overview of the long-tenured A-833 and jumps into dissecting your transmission to assess what could be malfunctioning. The bulk of the book concentrates on disassembling, inspecting, repairing, and reassembling the A-833. With 400 photos, the author shows exactly how to rebuild your transmission and features how-to sequences that walk you through each phase.

Making horsepower at Chrysler in the early 1960s was nothing new for the Pentastar brand. The 413 RB engine had been producing more than 350 hp since the late 1950s. Joining the lineup in 1963, the 426 Wedge doubled down on the fact that Chrysler was all-in on going fast. The one weakness holding them back from total domination on the streets and strips was with their dated and tired manual shifter, the BorgWarner T-10 transmission. That all changed with the advent of its replacement, the New Process A833.

Whether you own a Polara, Road Runner, Challenger, or Ram truck, you need to be certain that your transmission is in top-notch, working condition. Now is the time to eliminate that annoying grind when you put your Mopar into reverse.

