Chrysler Slant Six Engines: How to Rebuild and Modify (Doug Dutra, SA429)

Description
Use expert advice to rebuild your Slant Six engine to make it run like it did on the showroom floor - or modify it to perform even better.Author Doug Dutra walks you through every aspect of disassembly, evaluation, rebuild, and reassembly in an easy-to-read, step-by-step format. The book also covers modifications, showing how to squeeze the most out of your engine. The year 1960 was an important one in auto manufacturing; it was the year all of the Big Three unveiled entrants in a new class of car called the compact. Chrysler's offering, the Plymouth Valiant, was paired with its redesigned 6-cylinder engine entrant, the Slant Six, known by its nickname the leaning tower of power. This engine powered the Valiants when they swept the top seven positions in the newly christened compact race that precluded the Daytona 500. With its legacy intact, Chrysler's Slant Six-powered Mopar automobiles were offered for decades to come in three displacement offerings (170, 198, 225). With millions of Slant Six engines built over the 30-plus years that the engine was produced, it's always a good idea to have this book handy, as you never know when the next leaning tower of power will find its way into your garage.
Pages: 144
Size: 8.5 X 11 (inches)
Format: Paperback
Illustrations: 522 color
Publisher: CarTech
ISBN: 9781613254325
Product Code: SA429
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- About the Author
- Foreword by Steve Magnante
- Introduction
-
- Chapter 1: Chrysler Slant Six History
- Initial Engine Design Work
- The Die-Cast Aluminum-Block 225 Program
- Engine Identification
- Casting Numbers
- Decoding Engine Block ID Stampings
-
- Chapter 2: Engine Tuning, Evaluation, and Diagnosis
- Mechanical Lifter Valve Lash
- Ignition System and Valve Timing Checks
- Ignition Timing
- Oil Pressure and Compression Testing
-
- Chapter 3: Accessory and Engine Removal
- Safety First
- Getting Started
- Removing Accessories
- Engine Removal
-
- Chapter 4: Engine Disassembly
- Parts Removal
- Disassembly Inspection and Measurements
- Take Your Time!
-
- Chapter 5: Block Inspection, Preparation, and Cleaning
- Inspection
- Deburring and Preparation
- Cleaning
-
- Chapter 6: Short-Block Assembly
- Assembly Area and Operations
- Painting
- Wash Out Remaining Debris
- Reassemble the Slant Six
-
- Chapter 7: Cylinder Head Assembly
- Inspecting Valve Seats and Guides
- Deburring, Oil Drainback, Milling, and Porting
- Valve Guide, Seat, and Grinding Work
- Cylinder Head Assembly
-
- Chapter 8: Final Long-Block Engine Assembly
- Sheet Metal Installation
- Expansion and Pipe Plugs
- Cylinder Head Installation
- Rocker Arm Assembly
- Intake and Exhaust Manifold Installation
- Water, Fuel, and Oil Pump
- Damper, Brackets, and Mounts
-
- Chapter 9: Engine Installation and Start-Up
- TorqStorm Kit Contents
- TorqStorm Supercharger Installation
- Supercharger Kit Install Tips
- Supercharger Testing
- Summary
-
- Epilogue
- Appendix
- Source Guide