Churchill Tank (Haynes Icons)

This is one of the new Icon titles from Haynes.

Born in the turbulent opening years of the Second World War the Churchill tank's ability to take punishment and still fight on was as legendary as its capacity to climb impossible slopes. Whether in support of beach landings or in a struggle across well-defended terrain, the Churchill became the Swiss Army knife of armoured vehicles – a tank with many adaptations and attachments.

Fully illustrated with more than 300 rare photographs and illustrations, as well as information on recent restorations, this book provides revealing insights into how this iconic British tank was built and operated.

Author: Nigel Montgomery, a lawyer, owns three Churchill tanks that he is in the process of restoring to running order. He lives in Kent.