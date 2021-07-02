Classic Car Museum Guide - Motor Cars, Motorcycles and Machinery (Lance Cole)

Hardcover book, published in 2021, 240 pages, Author: Lance Cole, ISBN: 9781526735874

A new, comprehensive guide to motoring and transport museums offering a fresh conversation on their role and the portrayal of our motoring history. Written by a long-established motoring writer with wide experience of driving and the fettling of old cars all over the world. This new motor museum companion includes: British motoring and transport museums guide via descriptions and photographs. 90 British museums described. Comprehensive world motor museum listing: over 350 global museums cited. Out-takes from visits to selected overseas museums. Provides a glossary of old-car/motorcycle terms and types to assist the museum visitor and old car enthusiast. Discusses the museum culture and its new age. Visits to many museums by the author were self-funded: he paid his own way.