Classic Superbikes - Inside Stories of the World's Greatest Classic and Retro Bikes (Frank Melling, 2020) - Magazine size book.

This book tells the stories behind the world's greatest classic mototrycycles with over 130 stunning full colour pictures. Each story is told in Frank Melling’s quirky, original style – peppered with unique anecdotes and oozing enthusiasm for the big, bold bikes he loves so much. You might agree, or disagree, with Melling’s opinions but for sure you will always want to read more...