Classic TT Isle of Man 2018 Official Review DVD

SKU:
5017559131388
UPC:
5017559131388
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Classic TT Isle of Man 2018 Official Review DVD (5017559131388)
  • Classic TT Isle of Man 2018 Official Review DVD (5017559131388)
$49.95

Description

Pal, Region Code 0 All Regions, 104 minutes

The 2018 edition of the Isle of Man Classic TT presented by Bennetts gets the biggest and best ever official review.

It needs to be a big review to cram in all the action on the track and away from it - the Classic TT keeps on going from strength to strength.

Join the new presenter line up of Steve Parrish, Steve Plater, Dave Moore and Winter Olympics gold medallist Amy Williams MBE as they experience the sights and sounds of this celebration of the history of motorcycle racing on the World's most famous road course.

Takes trip to the VMCC Festival of Jurby, see the incredible RC30 at 30 collection, luxuriate in a line up of famous Triumphs and see John McGuinness recreate the greatest sport comeback of all time: Mike Hailwood's 1978 TT F1 win.

This is the biggest Classic TT review ever and we're sure you'll agree it is also the best, especially with all the extra coverage of the races.

Look out for the bonus features. Loads tbc

View AllClose

Related Products

TT 2018 Isle Of Man Official Review DVD TT 2018 Isle Of Man Official Review DVD
Add to Cart

Duke Video

TT 2018 Isle Of Man Official Review DVD

$49.95
DVD Region Code: 0 All Regions, PAL, Running time: 228 minutes, extras 122 minutes The 2018 Isle of Man TT fuelled by Monster Energy saw nearly every record broken in a spectacular week of racing...
$49.95
Add to Cart
Isle of Man TT Official Review 2014 DVD Isle of Man TT Official Review 2014 DVD Back Cover
Add to Cart

Duke Video

Isle of Man TT Official Review 2014 DVD

$49.95
4 hours mind blowing action, the first 132mph Lap!, ISBN: 5017559122850 The Official Review of the 2014 Isle of Man TT has so much non-stop action crammed into four hours that it's been hard for the...
$49.95
Add to Cart
TT Isle Of Man 2015 Official Review DVD - front TT Isle Of Man 2015 Official Review DVD - back
Add to Cart

Duke Video

TT Isle Of Man 2015 Official Review DVD

$49.95
Duke Marketing, TT 2015 The Official Review "The Comeback KIngs" - Four Hours Of Record-Breaking Action !! Barcode: 5017559124922 Running Time: 242 Minutes - PAL 0 All Regions Any of the top ten...
$49.95
Add to Cart