Classic TT Isle of Man 2018 Official Review DVD

Pal, Region Code 0 All Regions, 104 minutes

The 2018 edition of the Isle of Man Classic TT presented by Bennetts gets the biggest and best ever official review.



It needs to be a big review to cram in all the action on the track and away from it - the Classic TT keeps on going from strength to strength.



Join the new presenter line up of Steve Parrish, Steve Plater, Dave Moore and Winter Olympics gold medallist Amy Williams MBE as they experience the sights and sounds of this celebration of the history of motorcycle racing on the World's most famous road course.



Takes trip to the VMCC Festival of Jurby, see the incredible RC30 at 30 collection, luxuriate in a line up of famous Triumphs and see John McGuinness recreate the greatest sport comeback of all time: Mike Hailwood's 1978 TT F1 win.



This is the biggest Classic TT review ever and we're sure you'll agree it is also the best, especially with all the extra coverage of the races.



Look out for the bonus features. Loads tbc