Classic TT Racers - The Grand Prix Years 1949 - 1976 (Greg Pullen)

ISBN: 9781785006296
PUBLISHED: 16/08/2019
PAGES: 160
BINDING: Hardback
SIZE: 260x215 mm
INSIDE: 105 colour photographs and 52 black & white photographs
At 10 o'clock on the twenty-eighth of May 1907 the first Isle of Man Tourist Trophy motorcycle road race began. The riders pushed off on their 500cc single cylinder bikes and ten laps and 158 miles later, Charlie Collier aboard a Matchless would be declared the victor. This book is a history and celebration of the bikes of those early years of the TT races and includes:
The events and personalities that led to the creation of the race and its challenging course
The early success of the British motorcycle manufacturers: Norton, Velocette, AJS and Matchless and their riders
The origins of the Italian Fours: Gilera and MV Agusta Quattro
The influence and reign of the Japanese manufacturers: Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Suzuki
Details of the technical developments that enabled the bikes to conquer the mountain course with world-record beating times