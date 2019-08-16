Classic TT Racers - The Grand Prix Years 1949 - 1976 (Greg Pullen)

ISBN: 9781785006296

PUBLISHED: 16/08/2019

PAGES: 160

BINDING: Hardback

SIZE: 260x215 mm

INSIDE: 105 colour photographs and 52 black & white photographs

At 10 o'clock on the twenty-eighth of May 1907 the first Isle of Man Tourist Trophy motorcycle road race began. The riders pushed off on their 500cc single cylinder bikes and ten laps and 158 miles later, Charlie Collier aboard a Matchless would be declared the victor. This book is a history and celebration of the bikes of those early years of the TT races and includes:



The events and personalities that led to the creation of the race and its challenging course

The early success of the British motorcycle manufacturers: Norton, Velocette, AJS and Matchless and their riders

The origins of the Italian Fours: Gilera and MV Agusta Quattro

The influence and reign of the Japanese manufacturers: Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Suzuki

Details of the technical developments that enabled the bikes to conquer the mountain course with world-record beating times