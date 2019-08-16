Classic TT Racers - The Grand Prix Years 1949 - 1976 (Greg Pullen)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785006296
UPC:
9781785006296
MPN:
9781785006296
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Classic TT Racers - The Grand Prix Years 1949 - 1976 (Greg Pullen) (9781785006296)
  • Classic TT Racers - The Grand Prix Years 1949 - 1976 (Greg Pullen) (9781785006296)
$89.95
Frequently bought together:
Select all

Description

ISBN: 9781785006296
PUBLISHED: 16/08/2019
PAGES: 160
BINDING: Hardback
SIZE: 260x215 mm

INSIDE: 105 colour photographs and 52 black & white photographs

At 10 o'clock on the twenty-eighth of May 1907 the first Isle of Man Tourist Trophy motorcycle road race began. The riders pushed off on their 500cc single cylinder bikes and ten laps and 158 miles later, Charlie Collier aboard a Matchless would be declared the victor. This book is a history and celebration of the bikes of those early years of the TT races and includes:


The events and personalities that led to the creation of the race and its challenging course
The early success of the British motorcycle manufacturers: Norton, Velocette, AJS and Matchless and their riders
The origins of the Italian Fours: Gilera and MV Agusta Quattro
The influence and reign of the Japanese manufacturers: Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Suzuki
Details of the technical developments that enabled the bikes to conquer the mountain course with world-record beating times

View AllClose

Related Products

Grand Prix Racers: Portraits of Speed Grand Prix Racers: Portraits of Speed
Add to Cart

Grand Prix Racers - Portraits of Speed

Motorbooks

$129.95
By: Cahier, Xavier Chimits . The heroes of Grand Prix racing--Fangio, Jim Clark, Phil Hill, Bruce McLaren, Jackie Stewart, Mario Andretti, Nigel Mansell, and Michael Schumacher, to name but a...
Out of stock
Grand Prix Motorcycle Racers: The American Heroes Grand Prix Motorcycle Racers: The American Heroes

Grand Prix Motorcycle Racers - The American Heroes

Motorbooks

$89.99
By: Norm Dewitt . Description THIS IS THE STORY OF THE AMERICAN RIDERS WHO CONQUERED THE WORLD. In the 16 seasons from 1978 to 1993, Americans would win the 500cc world championship 13 times,...
Out of stock

Grand Prix - The Killer Years DVD

Bigger Picture Projects Limited

$49.95
Grand Prix - The Killer Years DVD ISBN : 5060083210111 60 Minutes, PAL, 0 Region code   Mechanical failure, lethal track design, fire and incompetence snuffed out dozens of eager young...