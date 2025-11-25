Cobras - The Building of the Leaf Spring Cars (Robert Walker)

Uncover the origins and assembly of the 1962-64 leaf spring Cobras in England and the United States.



Cobras: The Building of the Leaf Spring Cars is a road map to how the 1962-64 leaf spring Cobras originated and were put together by AC Cars in England. This book also details how the cars were completed in the United States by European Cars in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and by Shelby American in Venice, California.



The thirteen chapters of this volume cover all major Cobra components consisting of chassis construction, aluminum body forming, engine development, driveline components, upholstery, and finishing techniques. Each chapter is illustrated with dozens of rare original black-and-white factory photographs and background material, such as component illustrations and parts numbers. The research information included in these pages is the product of over a dozen of the most knowledgeable Cobra researchers, historians, and restorers in both the United States and the United Kingdom. This comprehensive reference is an ideal restoration resource for anyone restoring a 1962-64 leaf spring Cobra and for fans, collectors, and automotive historians.