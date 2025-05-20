Motorbooks

Complete Book of Classic and Modern Triumph Motorcycles 3rd Edition - 1937 to Today

Description

The ultimate illustrated reference for Triumph lovers and fans of British motorcycles, this revised and updated third edition collects all the motorcycles from this iconic brand through 2024.

Originally formed as a bicycle company in 1885, Triumph produced its first motorcycle in 1902, which was simply a bicycle fitted with a Belgian Minerva engine. From there, the company, in various iterations, went on to build some of the most iconic motorcycles of all time.

Written by respected Triumph expert Ian Falloon, the third edition of The Complete Book of Classic and Modern Triumph Motorcycles: 1937 to Todaycovers all the major and minor models, including:

The legendary 1937 Speed Twin
Era-defining motorcycles such as the Thunderbird, Tiger, Trophy, and Bonneville
Modern machines such as the Speed Triple, Thruxton, Tiger adventure bikes, Speed 400, and Rocket III

Non-production models and factory racing and speed-record-setting motorcycles that have become integral parts of Triumph’s stellar reputation

Detailed technical specifications are included alongside compelling photography, much of it sourced from Triumph’s archives. Sidebars offer Triumph cultural snapshots like The Wild One film, actor James Dean, land-speed record setters, Steve McQueen’s racers, and competition stories.

This is the book no Triumph fan should be without!

Additional Information

Book Title:
Complete Book of Classic and Modern Triumph Motorcycles 3rd Edition : 1937 to Today
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
304
Author:
Ian Falloon
