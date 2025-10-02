Complete Book of Corvette - Every Model since 1953 (5th Edition, Mike Mueller

Description
In this General Motors-official reference, relive the evolution of America’s legendary sports car, year by year, through stunning photography, technical specs, and engaging commentary.
Revealing a legacy of speed and innovation over more than seventy years of continuous production, the Corvette has evolved from its 1953 sporty-car debut to today’s world-class supercar. Its fascinating development story and stellar competition record across eight distinct generations are detailed in The Complete Book of Corvette, spanning:
- The 1953 debut model
- The all-conquering L88 of the 1960s
- The twenty-first century Z06
- The innovative E-Ray hybrid
- The 70th anniversary edition
- The 1,064-horsepower, mid-engine Stingray ZR-1
- Prototypes, racers, Indy pace cars, and limited-edition production models
They’re all here as are the key designers and engineers. Every model year is discussed with insightful text, key technical specifications, and beautiful photography culled from the author’s own images and GM’s photographic archives.
Chevrolet’s Corvette has consistently set the standard for American high performance and ingenuity, and The Complete Book of Corvette is the ultimate reference to that storied history.
Additional Information
|
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
Complete Book of Corvette - Every Model since 1953
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
2025
|
Pages:
|
352
|
Author:
|
Mike Mueller
|
