Complete Book of Porsche 911 4th Edition - Every Model Since 1964

Get the complete, up-to-date story of Porsche’s most important model, year by year, in behind-the-scenes insights and over 500 stunning images.

For more than six decades, Porsche’s ever-evolving 911 has served as the company’s ultimate expression of Ferdinand Porsche’s sports-car vision. Its unique form defines excellence in automotive design and engineering while providing an unrivaled driving experience. In The Complete Book of Porsche 911, author and automotive historian Randy Leffingwell provides a detailed year-by-year overview of Stuttgart’s most famous performance car, including:



The original 901 prototype

The air-cooled cars of 1963 to 1998



The water-cooled cars of 1998 to today



The all-conquering GT2 and GT3 RS models



The latest 992-generation 911



Racing, prototype, and limited-production cars

Marvel at the evolution of this legendary sports car, documented in hundreds of images, many sourced from Porsche’s historic and media archives and complemented by Leffingwell’s own photography. The engaging text offers insider details culled from the author’s extensive interviews with key Porsche personnel discussing the evolution of this iconic sports car. Technical specification tables round out The Complete Book of Porsche 911’s thorough account of one of the most beloved enthusiast cars ever produced.

This exhaustive and authoritative volume is a must-have for every Porsche 911 enthusiast.