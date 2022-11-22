A Few for the Road - Stories about Some Rare Old Cars and a Bit of Aussie Jazz (Bill Boldiston)

Description

In the early 1950s there were some who enjoyed playing early Jazz music and driving rare quality cars.
A Few for the Road tells stories of one such group and includes a CD of their Folk/Jazz music, both then and now!

Nonagenarian Bill, in A Few for the Road, has vividly recalled those wonderful days when vintage cars were used as everyday transport; even for long interstate trips. Like Bill's thirteen other books - this is a delightful exploration of a more easy-going time. - Bob King


Bill's amazing memory and his unique ability to tell a story eventually led him into self publishing.

And this is his latest contribution to a long and enduring love for old cars, old jazz and old blokes. - Bill Haesler OAM.

