A Few for the Road - Stories about Some Rare Old Cars and a Bit of Aussie Jazz (Bill Boldiston)

Description
In the early 1950s there were some who enjoyed playing early Jazz music and driving rare quality cars.
A Few for the Road tells stories of one such group and includes a CD of their Folk/Jazz music, both then and now!
Nonagenarian Bill, in A Few for the Road, has vividly recalled those wonderful days when vintage cars were used as everyday transport; even for long interstate trips. Like Bill's thirteen other books - this is a delightful exploration of a more easy-going time. - Bob King
Bill's amazing memory and his unique ability to tell a story eventually led him into self publishing.
And this is his latest contribution to a long and enduring love for old cars, old jazz and old blokes. - Bill Haesler OAM.
Book Title:
|
A Few for the Road - Stories about Some Rare Old Cars and a Bit of Aussie Jazz
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Paperback
|
Publication Year:
|
2022
|
Pages:
|
71
|
Author:
|
Bill Boldiston
|
