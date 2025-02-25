Corvette Stingray - The Mid-Engine Evolution

Get the official story behind the eighth generation of Chevrolet’s legendary sports car in this licensed book featuring engaging text and photography from GM’s archives and Corvette team members.

This updated edition of Corvette Stingray is revised to cover the C8’s latest developments, including the 70th Anniversary model, high-performance Z06, and the all-new hybrid E-Ray. Corvette is Chevrolet’s iconic performance car. Its importance and status in the performance-car world cannot be overstated.

Thus each new Corvette generation is sweated by Chevy’s designers, engineers, marketing staff, and executives to ensure that it sets the bar higher than the preceding version. With the eighth generation, Chevrolet did more than raise the bar or move the goalpost—they tore down the stadium and rebuilt it from scratch.

For the first time ever in a production version, the Corvette featured a mid-engine configuration.

Though Corvette engineers had experimented with this engine placement for several decades, 2020 marked the first time Chevrolet had committed it to production cars. The seventh-generation Corvette had prodigious power on tap and excellent performance, but its front-engine configuration had reached its traction limit with increasing horsepower levels.

The mid-engine Corvette eliminated any remaining barriers and took the battle to supercar rivals like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren.

With the new Z06 and E-Ray versions, Corvette brought even more heat to the competition. Corvette Stingray reveals the story every Corvette fan needs to read.