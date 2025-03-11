Veloce Publishing

Cranswick on Classic Chevrolet Corvette 1953-1996

Description

This book charts the rise of America’s only sports car: the Chevrolet Corvette. Its performance, sales and racing achievements are chronicled against a backdrop of industry commentators and key GM and Chevrolet figures; a pictorial presentation of the Plastic Fantastic, depicting its global high performance impact.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and the dream of a world class American sports car took some work. Harley Earl and Ed Cole gave Corvette a push start, Zora Arkus Duntov took the Plastic Fantastic into lunar orbit with astronauts! The Corvette’s rise was based on the substance of excellent design, hardware and the racing achievements that followed.

Once established, the Corvette became a Chevrolet icon, utilised by Bow Tie and GM marketing to benefit the automaker. However, Corvette was no loss leader, it earned its keep and the respect of industry commentators. The Corvette maintained all these qualities through the insurance, governmental and fuel crises malaise era. Surviving into the ’80s, with a fresh design that took on all sports car competitors.

Archive images, independent testing, and the viewpoints of Chevrolet and auto industry personalities illustrate the rise and rise of America’s only sports car, including a substantial mid engine genesis. The Corvette has long been a glamour icon, and something of a lady killer; facts support this assertion, and underline the Corvette’s position as an ultimate dream machine!

Additional Information

Book Title:
Cranswick on Classic Chevrolet Corvette 1953-1996
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
348
Author:
Marc Cranswick
