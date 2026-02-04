Daimler 2.5-litre V8/V8-250

The Daimler 2.5-litre V8 was the first Daimler-Jaguar car and went on to be the most successful. Equipped with Daimler’s remarkable V8 engine in a Jaguar Mk II chassis, the car proved to be an enduring amalgamation of traditional Daimler luxury and Jaguar styling. A revised model was introduced in 1967, designated the V8-250, before the model was replaced in 1969 by the Daimler Sovereign, based on the Jaguar XJ-6.

Edmund Waterhouse examines Jaguar’s plans for incorporating Daimler into its model line and how it made the most of the Daimler assets it had bought, including the exceptionally smooth V8 engine designed by Edward Turner. This book describes the technical and engineering modifications that were made to the Jaguar Mk II bodyshell and the various changes that distinguished it from its Jaguar equivalent. This book includes contemporary press reaction, owners’ views and discusses the various improvements that were made to remedy early design weaknesses.

Featuring a wide variety of fascinating photographs, this book is a unique tribute to Daimler and Jaguar’s first and most successful joint venture.