Datsun 240Z (1970-1973), 260Z (1974-1975) & 280Z (1976-1978) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

Specific Information: Datsun Z-car Haynes Repair Manual covering 240Z (1970 thru 1973), 260Z (1974 thru 1975) and 280Z (1976 thru 1978), PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.

Dimensions: 8.5 x 11

Pages: 256

Cover: Paperback

Published: Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Part Number: 28012

ISBN: 9780856962066

Author: Haynes Staff

Series: S30

Petrol: 2.4L 6-cyl SOHC (L24), 2.6L 6-cyl SOHC (L26), 2.8L 6-cyl SOHC (L28)

