DeLorean DMC-12 1981 to 1983 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Features

• Like having a real marque expert at your side – benefit from the author’s hands-on experience

• Key checks - how to spot a bad car quickly

• Comprehensive inspection guide with unique points system for evaluating a potential purchase

• Where and how to by a DeLorean DMC-12

• Details of club back-up and support organizations

• Fully illustrated with colour photos

• In-depth analysis of strengths and weaknesses

• Advice on buying at auction

• Market and value data

Description

Stop! Don’t buy a DeLorean DMC-12 without buying this book first!

Packed with good advice from running costs, paperwork, vital statistics and valuation, to information on the DeLorean community, this is the complete guide to choosing, assessing and buying the DeLorean of your dreams.

Synopsis

The essential guide for anyone considering buying a DeLorean, the iconic 1980s car that was featured in the Back to the Future films.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1981-1983



Models Covered:

DeLorean DMC-12 1981-1983